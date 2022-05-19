Affidavit: Babysitter charged with neglect after toddler badly burned

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County say a toddler, just shy of two years old, is recovering from serious burns after she was in the care of a babysitter.

Brandy Witzel is charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. She was arrested Thursday.

Police say Witzel told the child’s mother she was giving her a bath in the sink, when the girl got a hold of some spray cleaner and sprayed herself.

Officers say they don’t believe that to be the case. They believe Witzel submersed the lower half of the girl’s body into hot water, causing severe burns and blistering.

Court records show Witzel is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

