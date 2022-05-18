‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on tour across the country, and its first stop is in Owensboro.

It’s a live stage show where fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Officials say guests can audition to go on stage to compete for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Those prizes include $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show.

Officials say audience members will also have a chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

The tour is set to stop at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Thursday, September 8.

Click here for more information and tickets.

