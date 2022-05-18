Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 5/18
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The results are in for primaries across the country, including Kentucky’s primary election. This election is giving Daviess County a new Sheriff.

A stabbing investigation is underway in Evansville. Police say a man showed up at the hospital with several stab wounds.

Authorities are trying to piece together what happened to the two men killed in a shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. One of them was from Owensboro. Their autopsies are scheduled for this afternoon.

President Biden took a trip to Buffalo to meet with families of those killed in Saturday’s grocery store massacre.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

