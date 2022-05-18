Birthday Club
UPDATE: Officials say Owensboro man fired first, killed firefighter, was then shot by officer

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have released more information in the shooting that killed an Owensboro man in Harrison County.

They held a news conference with the Harrison County Prosecutor Wednesday afternoon.

State police say 31-year-old Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State Road 135 near Palmyra, Indiana, around 9:30 Monday night.

Troopers say a Palmyra Police Officer stopped to help, along with two others in a pick-up truck. One of those others was a firefighter, 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan of Cordyon.

Officials say Moore told them the SUV was out of gas, then during their discussion, he pulled out a shotgun and shot at the officer.

They say he missed the officer, then fired another shot, killing McClanahan.

Authorities say the officer then fired at Moore killing him.

Officials say body and dash cam video shows the officer’s actions were justified.

The officer, a four-year veteran, received a minor injury during the incident. He is now on leave.

“This was a senseless, senseless killing,” said Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk during the press conference.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

