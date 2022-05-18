Birthday Club
Two drivers hurt in Lynnville crash

Crash in Lynnville
Crash in Lynnville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

They say it happened on State Road 68, west of Tecumseh High School.

Deputies say two cars were heading in opposite directions, when one turned in front of the other while trying to turn into a driveway.

They say both drivers were moving and talking as they were taken to the hospital.

Crash in Lynnville
Crash in Lynnville(WFIE)

