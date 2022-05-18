Two drivers hurt in Lynnville crash

LYNNVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

They say it happened on State Road 68, west of Tecumseh High School.

Deputies say two cars were heading in opposite directions, when one turned in front of the other while trying to turn into a driveway.

They say both drivers were moving and talking as they were taken to the hospital.

Crash in Lynnville (WFIE)

