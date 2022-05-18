Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was stabbed several times early Tuesday morning.

They say he showed up at the hospital.

The victim told police it happened while he was along Fares Avenue near the Ponytails.

According to the police report, two people with masks on pulled up in a car and started stabbing the man.

Officials say a woman drove the man to the hospital.

Police say the woman didn’t know anything about the stabbing or the man.

No word on how the victim is doing.

Officials are still investigating.

