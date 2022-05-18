Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville

Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was stabbed several times early Tuesday morning.

They say he showed up at the hospital.

The victim told police it happened while he was along Fares Avenue near the Ponytails.

According to the police report, two people with masks on pulled up in a car and started stabbing the man.

Officials say a woman drove the man to the hospital.

Police say the woman didn’t know anything about the stabbing or the man.

No word on how the victim is doing.

Officials are still investigating.

Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 5/18
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Evansville
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 5/18
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 5/18
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead