Owensboro High School Seniors take traditional ‘Senior Walk’

By Declan Loftus
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Before Owensboro High School hosts graduation on Friday, graduating students took part in a special tradition Wednesday.

It was the annual “Senior Walk,” where students take one more walk through the elementary and middle schools they attended.

Our crew caught the procession at Owensboro Middle School, where their students and staff cheered all of the graduates as they passed by.

One graduate we spoke with says the memories flooded back to her as she walked the halls with her classmates.

“Just remembering things like ‘I did this thing at this locker,’ or ‘We had snow cones here,’ or ‘I got this grade on this test.’ The adrenaline was pumping. I’m ready to graduate. I’m ready to go to the next thing,” said Senior Lillian Cook.

Cook says the day was bittersweet, seeing current students and her old teachers walking the halls like she did. The OHS graduation ceremony is set for Friday night at 8. That will take place at Rash Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

