Man sentenced in deadly hit and run crash

Dylan Birdwell
Dylan Birdwell(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dylan Birdwell has been sentenced in the hit and run death of Patrick Adams.

As we reported in April, Birdwell, who was 21 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Wednesday, Birdwell was sentenced to 10 years on the failure to remain at the scene charge and five years on the reckless homicide charge.

The five year sentence will be served on probation.

Police say in July 2021 they were called to the 1300 block of Florence Street.

They say it started as a call about a fight.

Reports show 39-year-old Adams threw something at Birdwell’s vehicle. That’s when police say Birdwell ran over Adams, then backed over him before leaving the scene.

Authorities say Adams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

