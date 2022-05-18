Madisonville Community College awarded with $1.2M donation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College received a large donation to upgrade the Brown Badgett, Sr. Energy and Advanced Technology Center.

The college received a $1.2 gift from the Badgett family. It will be used to improve the facility, as well as purchase new equipment for their applied technology programs.

Advancement Director Raegina Scott says the eventual upgrades will better prepare students for life after college.

“This building was built around 13 years ago,” Scott said. “It’s a gift that we can’t compare to anything else to be able to upgrade the technology that we have and the means to meet the industry and community needs.”

Scott says the upgrades will begin in the fall and are expected to be complete by the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.