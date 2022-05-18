Birthday Club
Huntingburg Fire Department called to house fire

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Fire Department was called to a house fire on Tuesday.

They say the fire started around 8 p.m. at an apartment on South Chestnut Street.

Fire Chief Scott Patberg says the fire was contained in the kitchen and they had it out within 20 minutes.

“It looks like it was all contained just in the kitchen right now. We’ve got it knocked down. We’re just waiting for it to clear a little bit and go in and check for extensions,” chief Patberg says.

The fire chief also says no one was hurt.

