Henderson Co. School employees getting raise and supplement

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, CO., Ky. (WFIE) - By a 3-1 vote on Monday, the Henderson County Board of Education approved a 3% pay raise and a $1,000 supplement for all contracted school employees.

Officials say the general wage increase, in addition to the annual level of years experience, will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

They say the $1,000 supplemental check will be issued in two installments with $500 being issued in the fall and $500 issued in the spring.

Henderson County Schools will receive state funding that is adequate to pay for a 2.25% increase, with the remainder coming from local tax revenues.

Officials say a classified salary study was completed in the 2020 school year and a certified salary study is in process.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

