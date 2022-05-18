Healthgrades ranks Deaconess top in state in 3 separate areas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Deaconess Health System say that Healthgrades has ranked the hospital top in the state in multiple areas.

Deaconess ranked first in Indiana for critical care, pulmonary care and stroke care.

This is according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, which is a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Healthgrades says Deaconess was only one of four hospitals in the entire US to be ranked first in their state in three separate specialty areas.

They also ranked Deaconess in the top five in the state for joint replacement and were named among America’s 250 Best Hospitals for three years in a row.

