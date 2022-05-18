Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Gibson Co. announces wider broadband coverage

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Gibson County Commissioners announced the county would get wider broadband coverage.

They said that Spectrum will be providing FIBER broadband to around 2,200 homes in the county.

When the lines are in place, representative Elizabeth James said people will be able to purchase high speed internet.

“200 megabits per second is around $49.99 a month,” she said. “We will also be offering Spectrum mobile as well as voice and internet services.”

The project is funded by the F.C.C.’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), as all across the country, rural internet has become a priority.

Just in April, Governor Eric Holcomb announced $189 million to fund broadband projects in the state, and each of the Tri-State’s Indiana counties got a slice of that funding.

In Vanderburgh County, American Rescue Plan Act Funds have been used to get all of the unincorporated county covered.

The Gibson County investment is around $4 million.

James said that they hope to have folks’ internet turned on by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead

Latest News

Huntingburg Fire Department called to house fire Tuesday evening
Huntingburg Fire Department called to house fire
Huntingburg Fire Department called to house fire
Huntingburg Fire Department called to house fire
Brad Youngman wins primary for Daviess Co. Sheriff; Ky. Primary Election results in
Brad Youngman wins primary for Daviess Co. Sheriff; Ky. Primary Election results in
Gibson County announces wider broadband coverage
Gibson County announces wider broadband coverage