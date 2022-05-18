Gibson Co. announces wider broadband coverage

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Gibson County Commissioners announced the county would get wider broadband coverage.

They said that Spectrum will be providing FIBER broadband to around 2,200 homes in the county.

When the lines are in place, representative Elizabeth James said people will be able to purchase high speed internet.

“200 megabits per second is around $49.99 a month,” she said. “We will also be offering Spectrum mobile as well as voice and internet services.”

The project is funded by the F.C.C.’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), as all across the country, rural internet has become a priority.

Just in April, Governor Eric Holcomb announced $189 million to fund broadband projects in the state, and each of the Tri-State’s Indiana counties got a slice of that funding.

In Vanderburgh County, American Rescue Plan Act Funds have been used to get all of the unincorporated county covered.

The Gibson County investment is around $4 million.

James said that they hope to have folks’ internet turned on by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.