Fundraiser started for tipster in Casey White, Vicky White search

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justice for Connie Ridgeway. That’s the goal for a new fundraiser named “Reward for James Stinson #CarWashJames.”

James Stinson reported to police a Casey White and Vicky White spotting in Evansville, Indiana leading to their capture.

Connie’s son, Austin Williams and a family advocate, Mark White started the fundraiser before the fugitives were captured.

The two men want justice for Connie so they wanted to raise their own money to assist in their escape. Stinson knows about the fundraiser.

“I have talked to Mr. James. he appreciates all the support. I think it means more coming from Connie’s family. When you think about it. and go back to 2015, she lost her life. You have two sons who don’t have closure yet. You have a gentlemen up in Evansville, Indiana who took the time to make the call and they need people they can look to and say thank you for helping us,” said White.

The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000.

