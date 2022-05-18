Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Fundraiser started for tipster in Casey White, Vicky White search

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justice for Connie Ridgeway. That’s the goal for a new fundraiser named “Reward for James Stinson #CarWashJames.”

James Stinson reported to police a Casey White and Vicky White spotting in Evansville, Indiana leading to their capture.

On day 11 of nationwide manhunt, Casey in custody, Vicky dead

Connie’s son, Austin Williams and a family advocate, Mark White started the fundraiser before the fugitives were captured.

The two men want justice for Connie so they wanted to raise their own money to assist in their escape. Stinson knows about the fundraiser.

“I have talked to Mr. James. he appreciates all the support. I think it means more coming from Connie’s family. When you think about it. and go back to 2015, she lost her life. You have two sons who don’t have closure yet. You have a gentlemen up in Evansville, Indiana who took the time to make the call and they need people they can look to and say thank you for helping us,” said White.

The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville
ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41

Latest News

Owensboro's RiverPark Center.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to Owensboro
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Dylan Birdwell
Man sentenced in deadly hit and run crash
Fundraiser started for Casey & Vicky White tipster
Fundraiser started for Casey & Vicky White tipster