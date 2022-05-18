Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Former lake manager charged with theft and official misconduct in Union Co.

Cody Collins and Timothy Collins
Cody Collins and Timothy Collins(Webster Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The former Moffit Lake Recreational Area Manager and another man were arrested this week in Union County.

28-year-old Cody Collins is charged with Theft of Services $10,000 or more and Official Misconduct.

50-year-old Timothy Collins is charged with Theft of Services $1,000 < $10,000.

Both men were booked Monday and released Tuesday.

Cody Collins was listed as the manager at Moffit Lake Recreational Area, but as of a few days ago, another person is listed in the position.

14 News has reached out to several county leaders to learn about the arrest, but each time we are referred to someone else.

The Sheriff sent us to a detective in his office who sent us to the Judge Executive.

The Judge Executive sent us to the County Attorney. We have not heard back.

We checked back in with Sheriff’s Office, where officials tell us they’ve been told not to say anything about the case.

We will continue to work get information.

Cody Collins
Cody Collins(Webster Co. Jail)
Timothy Collins
Timothy Collins(Webster Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville
ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41

Latest News

More details released in shooting that killed Owensboro man
Full news conference: More details released in shooting that killed Owensboro man
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
UPDATE: Officials say Owensboro man fired first, killed firefighter, was then shot by officer
Henderson Co. School employees getting raise and supplement
Owensboro's RiverPark Center.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to Owensboro