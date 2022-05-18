Former lake manager charged with theft and official misconduct in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The former Moffit Lake Recreational Area Manager and another man were arrested this week in Union County.

28-year-old Cody Collins is charged with Theft of Services $10,000 or more and Official Misconduct.

50-year-old Timothy Collins is charged with Theft of Services $1,000 < $10,000.

Both men were booked Monday and released Tuesday.

Cody Collins was listed as the manager at Moffit Lake Recreational Area, but as of a few days ago, another person is listed in the position.

14 News has reached out to several county leaders to learn about the arrest, but each time we are referred to someone else.

The Sheriff sent us to a detective in his office who sent us to the Judge Executive.

The Judge Executive sent us to the County Attorney. We have not heard back.

We checked back in with Sheriff’s Office, where officials tell us they’ve been told not to say anything about the case.

We will continue to work get information.

Cody Collins (Webster Co. Jail)

Timothy Collins (Webster Co. Jail)

