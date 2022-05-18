Birthday Club
Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union announces name change

By Kenny Perkins
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union will soon have a new name.

Officials made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The credit union that serves more than 265,000 members and has 28 branches in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennesee will soon be known as Liberty Federal Credit Union. ETFCU President and CEO Bill Schirmer explains what the name change means.

“Our name change isn’t in relation to a merger or acquisition,” Schirmer said. “We’re merely wanting to change our name to better reflect the growth in the larger market area that we’re serving, and also we remain the same wonderful credit union that is rooted in the educational community.”

The name change is slated to go into effect in September.

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union has expanded its workforce over the years from 160 to 738 employees.

A new office in Jasper is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

