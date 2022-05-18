Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired call on Mary St.
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of shots fired along Mary Street on Wednesday.
We are learning the situation may be becoming hostile.
Dispatch tells 14 News that authorities are establishing a presence in the area.
We will update this story once more information is available.
