Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired call on Mary St.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of shots fired along Mary Street on Wednesday.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of shots fired along Mary Street on Wednesday.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of shots fired along Mary Street on Wednesday.

We are learning the situation may be becoming hostile.

Dispatch tells 14 News that authorities are establishing a presence in the area.

We will update this story once more information is available.

