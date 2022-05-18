Dawson Springs City Council reaches decision for tornado monument

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The final decision for the tornado monument in Hopkins County is in.

Dawson Springs City Council voted the monument will be constructed in the back of City Park.

That’s where the Rotary Pavilion used to stand behind the swimming pool.

Dawson Springs Rotary Club members voted on three possible designs.

They say this will be the final design but will have some wording adjustments.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

