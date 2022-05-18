Birthday Club
Castle girls track crowned IHSAA sectional champions
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School girls track team clinched the IHSAA Sectional #32 title at Mount Vernon High School on Tuesday.

They scored 83 points with North (82) following close behind. Memorial (79) and Reitz (77) finished third and fourth respectively.

Leading the way for the Knights was Amaya Royal, who was victorious in the 100-meter (also advancing in the 200-meter). Gretchen Hurt was 2nd in the Shot Put and 3rd in the Discus. Hadley Beard took 2nd in the 100 hurdles. The 400 Relay (Royal, Renee Bargeloh, Sophia Quach, Audrey Olson) finished 3rd. Also advancing to Regionals are the 3200 Relay (Jaclyn Hohne, Anna Browning, Avery Stephens, Elise Copeland), 1600 Relay (Quach, Copeland, Ella Jefferson, Emmy Higgins), and Long Jumper Katy Beer.

Courtesy: Castle High School Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

