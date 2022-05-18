Brad Youngman wins primary for Daviess Co. Sheriff; Ky. Primary Election results in

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday was Kentucky’s Primary Election.

Daviess County now has a new Sheriff.

While a couple of people were on the Republican ticket for Sheriff in Daviess Co., no one was running for the Democrats.

Brad Youngman was up against current Sheriff Barry Smith who took over for former Sheriff Keith Cain.

Youngman won the election with 53% of the vote.

Another race out of Daviess Co. is for Judge Executive, which hasn’t been open for a while.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly has held the position for years but he announced he won’t be seeking another term.

Voters chose Charlie Castlen to run in the general election against Will Mounts and Reid Haire with 46% of the vote.

Also in Daviess Co., the race for Circuit Court Judge for Family Court in the sixth Judicial Circuit / third Division.

Jennifer Hendricks and Thomas Vallandingham advance to the November election.

Removed-Judge Julie Hawes Gordon was also on the ticket but will not advance to the November election, grabbing only 22% of the vote.

One of the biggest elections Tuesday night was for a U.S. Senate seat. Rand Paul, the incumbent, has won for the Republican ticket. While Charles Booker from Louisville has won for the Democrat ticket.

Booker gave a reaction after the race results were in.

“This campaign, this moment now, is really our chance to show the national stage what it looks like when regular people fight back,” Booker says.

Booker will face off against incumbent Senator Rand Paul in November.

In Hopkins County, incumbent Judge Executive Jack Whitfield will be running once again for his seat in the November general election.

Whitfield was up against Aaron Garrett and won with 76% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.