Astound to credit customers after reported outage issues

Astound to issue credit after reported outage issues
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Astound sent emails to customers about how they’re going to make good on cable and internet interruptions.

Astound says they are “issuing a full one-month credit for all services. This credit will be reflected in June statements or sooner. . .”

It started at the beginning of May when “WOW” migrated to Astound and customers started reporting outage issues.

The company confirmed the outages due to the move and they say service has since been restored.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

