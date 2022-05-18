On Alert: Severe Storms Possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely...through early afternoon. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny and breezy with high temps in the mid-80s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon. There is marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 80s behind warm southerly winds.

Friday, sunny and hot as high temps ascend to 90-degrees. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late afternoon through Friday evening.

