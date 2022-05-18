On Alert for a few severe storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and storms moved through the Tri-State on Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Rain amounts of a tenth to quarter inch fell area wide. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night through Thursday morning with lows in the middle 60s. Thursday will be warm and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for a few severe storms in the afternoon with large hail and damaging winds. The entire region is in a Slight Risk (2 of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs should reach the middle 80s prior to the storms. Friday will be hot and humid with a high near 90. More showers and storms likely on Saturday and Sunday, some of which may be strong with heavy downpours and a hail/wind threat. Highs on Saturday will spike near 90, with much cooler air filtering in on Sunday and the first half of next week. Highs Sunday and Monday will stay near 70, the warm into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

