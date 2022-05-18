Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

Latest News

Astound to credit customers after reported outage issues
Astound to issue credit after reported outage issues
Astound to issue credit after reported outage issues
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited a remodeled processing center in...
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end
President Joe Biden's administration is set to end pandemic-related restrictions that have...
Mayorkas prepares for asylum limits to end