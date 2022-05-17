Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman arrested in connection to a murder on the west side of Evansville late last year is expected in court Tuesday.

That incident left two people dead, including one shot by authorities.

Officials say Heidi Carter is facing several charges including murder, rape and abuse of a corpse.

Heidi Carter. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

It all started when police say she met a victim through a dating app and invited the victim and her boyfriend to her home on Stinson Avenue.

When Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, got there, authorities say he beat the victims with a baseball bat, restained them and raped the woman.

Officials say Hammond killed the man.

Police say Hammond came out of the home in what they considered an aggressive manner and shot and killed him.

Records show her trial is set to start next month.

