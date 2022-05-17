WIC discusses safety and affordability during baby formula shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As of Monday, baby formula was still in short supply across the Tri-State and the country.

Director of the Vanderburgh County Women, Infants and Children Clinic, Mary Ellen Stonestreet says that their offices have seen just how dire the situation has been for parents.

“We get calls all day, everyday of people looking for the formula that their doctors prescribe for their infant,” she said. “The supply is so low.”

Experts have attributed the shortage to safety recalls and supply chain disruptions.

Stonestreet said it’s led some parents to panic and seek out alternative foods like goat or cow milk.

“Anything else other than what’s designed for an infant can really hurt their kidneys and their liver and their whole digestive system,” she explained.

She said staying in touch with WIC can help, especially if you’re struggling to pay for your formula.

“We at WIC can issue the formula onto their WIC card, but being a WIC member doesn’t guarantee that they’re going to find the formula,” she said.

The Biden administration has said that they’ve been looking to improve WIC benefits while they and many states’ attorney generals have looked to crack down on price gouging.

Stonestreet said no matter what, this is difficult, and keeping infants fed may require folks to change up their plans.

“We encourage anyone who can to breastfeed,” she explained. “There are people who can’t breastfeed, babies who have special needs that need more than just breast milk, and yeah, I don’t know when it’s going to end.”

She said you should always consult with a pediatrician before making any changes to your baby’s diet.

Abbott, the company who had a recall that contributed to this shortage, reached an agreement on Monday with the FDA to reopen their largest plant.

It’s been estimated that it will take around two more months before they’ll begin shipping out product from that facility.

The Department of Health and Human Services has a database to help people find formula: HHS.gov/formula.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.