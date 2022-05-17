Birthday Club
WATCH: Officers wrestle 6-foot alligator near SC school

The alligator was safely relocated to a pond up the road. (CNN, JAY TRONCO, DAN MICHENER, CHALESTON PD, TYLER JONES, U OF FL, @JCB_ASTROYARD)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN) - A 6-foot alligator met its match when animal control officers threw down after it wandered too close for comfort to a South Carolina elementary school.

Animal control officers were called in last Tuesday after the large alligator was spotted wandering near Daniel Island Elementary in Charleston. They showed no fear, leaping onto the reptile’s back to subdue it.

The alligator thrashed about, but the officers held on.

After gaining control, officers safely relocated the sharp-toothed trespasser to a pond up the road.

“Not your everyday arrest! Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an officer!” wrote the police department on Facebook.

Charleston Police say during mating season, daily alligator-related calls are not uncommon.

Just the day before this incident, another alligator led investigators on a slow speed chase down a residential street.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

