Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. leaders speaking at Rotary

Newscast recording
By Jordan Yaney
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners spoke at a luncheon Tuesday, providing updates on county owned properties and roads.

The event was hosted by the Evansville Rotary Club.

Commissioners also provided plans for a couple of new projects.

The biggest of their 2022 projects is the county’s $30 million investment into AT&T Fiber broadband internet for unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioners say $10 million of that is coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

They say Vanderburgh Co. received $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They also say $10 million will go to broadband, $5 million will go towards sewer projects and the remaining $20 million will go towards a laundry list of items, namely helping non-profits and those impacted by the pandemic.

“It allows people to be clued in on the major subject matters office holders seem to deal with and hopefully precipitates public discussion,” president of the County Commissioners Jeff Hatfield said.

Commissioners also discussed their hopes to renovate the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“It is 100 years old plus. It’s a beautiful building, under used. We feel it’s time to zero in on that building for improvement,” Hatfield said.

Commissioners say they are looking to the community to fund that projects.

Near the end of the presentation, commissioners said county venues generated almost $35 million dollars and created 573 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead

Latest News

Chief economist explains Indiana’s rising gas taxes; now at record-high
Chief economist explains Indiana’s rising gas taxes; now at record-high
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday
Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday
Chief economist explains Indiana’s rising gas taxes; now at record-high
Chief economist explains Indiana’s rising gas taxes; now at record-high