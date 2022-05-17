Vanderburgh Co. leaders speaking at Rotary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners spoke at a luncheon Tuesday, providing updates on county owned properties and roads.

The event was hosted by the Evansville Rotary Club.

Commissioners also provided plans for a couple of new projects.

The biggest of their 2022 projects is the county’s $30 million investment into AT&T Fiber broadband internet for unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioners say $10 million of that is coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

They say Vanderburgh Co. received $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They also say $10 million will go to broadband, $5 million will go towards sewer projects and the remaining $20 million will go towards a laundry list of items, namely helping non-profits and those impacted by the pandemic.

“It allows people to be clued in on the major subject matters office holders seem to deal with and hopefully precipitates public discussion,” president of the County Commissioners Jeff Hatfield said.

Commissioners also discussed their hopes to renovate the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“It is 100 years old plus. It’s a beautiful building, under used. We feel it’s time to zero in on that building for improvement,” Hatfield said.

Commissioners say they are looking to the community to fund that projects.

Near the end of the presentation, commissioners said county venues generated almost $35 million dollars and created 573 jobs.

