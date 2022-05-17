Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/17
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Today’s the day for Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote. It’s the state’s Primary Day. We’ll be live in Owensboro this morning with what you need to bring and who you’ll be seeing on the ballot.

An Owensboro man was killed in a shooting in Harrison County, Indiana.

The woman arrested in connection to a murder on Evansville’s west side late last year is expected in court today. That incident left two people dead, one of them shot by authorities.

The Bidens are making a trip to New York to grieve with the Buffalo community following a deadly supermarket shooting. That shooting is now being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

As parents scramble to find baby formula during a national shortage, local WIC officials give tips on what parents can do.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

