Sunny, Warmer

Wednesday: A.M. Thunderstorms
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny during the morning then mostly sunny during the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms late. Low temps in the lower 60s behind southeasterly winds.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely...mainly during the morning as high temps remain in the lower 80s. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

Breezy, Cooler