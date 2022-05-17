Showers and storms return on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions for Tuesday with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s. Winds will shift to the south and draw moist air into the region Tuesday night. Skies will become cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 70s in areas that get rain. Thursday will be mainly dry with a high of 86. A series of weather makers will move through the Tri-State from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely, with heavy rain and lightning possible. Temps will drop back into the low to middle 70s for Sunday and the first part of next week. We will have another chance for rain on Tuesday.

