Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night.

It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30.

When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says deputies and medical personnel found a badly injured woman lying in the field near the vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was 56-year-old Michele Etienne.

According to the sheriff’s office, Etienne appeared to die from several injuries from the wreck.

Officials say an autopsy is set for Tuesday.

