Several sitting Division I coaches in the running for UE head men’s basketball coaching job

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, The University of Evansville athletic director Ziggy Siegfried gave updates on the UE men’s basketball coaching search, saying they are definitely moving towards the home stretch.

11 days after the announcement of coach Todd Lickliter’s departure, Siegfried says the number of interviews is in the double figures and many of the names are recognizable.

After less than a month in the Athletic Director’s seat, Siegfried says it is critical they hire the right person who will grow the program in a sustainable way.

“It is remarkable the number of high level of individuals who have had a lot of success who have shown interest in this position. Several sitting division I coaches, many high level assistants with whether it’s coming from power five or high major type programs. I know a question that always comes up is people who have a history of being tied in. That’s an added bonus for us, and we definitely have many of those individuals,” Siegfried says.

As for a timeline, Siegfried said he plans to have a new coach set by the middle of next week, or late next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.