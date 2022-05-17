Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested

Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two felony warrants for sexual exploitation of minors.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Mary Alice Royse and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee who was on the run from police since April was arrested Monday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the arrest of 37-year-old Ashley Shannon Wright, who was wanted for two felony warrants for sexual exploitation of minors.

Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, Wright was spotted by detectives leaving a storage unit, police said.

After he was spotted, Wright was followed from the air and drove to the nearby Sam’s Club, WSMV reported. An undercover team then moved in and tackled Wright in the parking lot as he left his vehicle. Officers added that he was carrying a gun at the time of the arrest.

Detectives began investigating Wright after the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit said it received information that sexual images depicting children were on an internet account linked to him. Investigators said they uncovered hundreds of additional photos later on his home computer after obtaining a search warrant.

In early May, officers reported that they had spotted Wright in a Honda Odyssey van and tried to stop it. Wright evaded arrest at that time.

Upon being apprehended, Wright was booked on the sexual exploitation of a minor counts and charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and misdemeanor possession of meth. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving life sentence, authorities say
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races