Person flown to hospital after Union Co. car explosion, officials say
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person was hurt when a car exploded in Uniontown Monday night, according to the Uniontown Fire Department.
They say they were called out to a fire on Sixth Street.
When they got there, they say they found a car full involved from the explosion.
They say that fire was threatening another building.
The person hurt was flown to a Louisville burn unit.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
