Person flown to hospital after Union Co. car explosion, officials say

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person was hurt when a car exploded in Uniontown Monday night, according to the Uniontown Fire Department.

They say they were called out to a fire on Sixth Street.

When they got there, they say they found a car full involved from the explosion.

They say that fire was threatening another building.

The person hurt was flown to a Louisville burn unit.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

