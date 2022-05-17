Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested

Latest News

ISP: One man killed in Wayne Co. wreck
Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag