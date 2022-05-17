Jasper, Posey Co. receives funds from IDEM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Environment Management (IDEM) announced over $465,000 in grant money to 18 applicants.

That’s a part of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.

Two of those recipients are from our counties in Southwest Indiana.

The city of Jasper was awarded $100,000 and the Posey County Solid Waste District was awarded $7,337.

IDEM officials say the grants provide funding for projects that increase education and promotion of recycling, waste reduction, organics management (including yard waste management and composting), and household hazardous waste collection and disposal.

