ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was killed in a shooting in Harrison County, Indiana.

State police say 31-year-old Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State Road 135 near Palmyra around 9:30 Monday night.

Troopers say a Palmyra officer stopped to help, along with two others in a pick-up truck.

ISP says shots were fired right after they got out of their cars.

They say Moore died on scene as did one of the good samaritans who stopped to help. He was identified as 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan of Cordyon.

A lot of questions are still to be answered by state police like what started the shooting and who fired the shots.

We’re checking in with troopers for those answers.

