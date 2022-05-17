ISP: One man killed in Wayne Co. wreck

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say an Ohio man died after his semi ran off the road in Wayne County.

They say it happened around 5:15 Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Wayne City.

Troopers say a semi was driving westbound in a construction zone when the driver hit a concrete bridge barrier several times before driving off the roadway.

We’re told the driver hit a tree and overturned.

Authorities identified the driver as 41-year-old Brian Jones of Georgetown, Ohio.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

