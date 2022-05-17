Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

ISP: One man killed in Wayne Co. wreck

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say an Ohio man died after his semi ran off the road in Wayne County.

They say it happened around 5:15 Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Wayne City.

Troopers say a semi was driving westbound in a construction zone when the driver hit a concrete bridge barrier several times before driving off the roadway.

We’re told the driver hit a tree and overturned.

Authorities identified the driver as 41-year-old Brian Jones of Georgetown, Ohio.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested

Latest News

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Bell Bank finalizes plans to open mortgage servicing center in Owensboro, officials say
Downtown Jasper.
Jasper, Posey Co. receives funds from IDEM
Person flown to hospital after Union Co. car explosion, officials say
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.