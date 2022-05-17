Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41

(None)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating after a shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop in Gibson County.

ISP sergeant Todd Ringle says a woman was arrested after she shot at a man while at the truck stop.

Ringle says that woman has been arrested and is facing criminal recklessness with a weapon and operating while intoxicated charges.

We’re told the man ran from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says

Latest News

Deaconess experts offer advice on alternatives amidst baby formula shortage
Deaconess experts offer advice on alternatives amidst baby formula shortage
New surveillance video of accused Owensboro police shooter
New surveillance video of accused Owensboro police shooter
WFIE Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Oil spill in Gibson Co.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office