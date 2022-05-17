ISP investigating shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US 41

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police is investigating after a shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop in Gibson County.

ISP sergeant Todd Ringle says a woman was arrested after she shot at a man while at the truck stop.

Ringle says that woman has been arrested and is facing criminal recklessness with a weapon and operating while intoxicated charges.

We’re told the man ran from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story once we learn more.

