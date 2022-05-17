Green River District reports 177 COVID cases & 3 deaths over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 177 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, May 10.

Officials say of the new cases, 76 were in Daviess County, 50 were in Henderson County, 18 were in McLean County, 11 were in Ohio County, 10 were in Hancock County, nine were in Webster County and three were in Union County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County and an Ohio County resident.

The district is now reporting an average of 25 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,624 cases, 396 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,561 cases, 102 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,862 cases, 170 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,968 cases, 53 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,612 cases, 55 deaths

Union Co. - 4,290 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,416 cases, 26 deaths

