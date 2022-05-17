Birthday Club
Green River District reports 177 COVID cases & 3 deaths over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 177 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, May 10.

Officials say of the new cases, 76 were in Daviess County, 50 were in Henderson County, 18 were in McLean County, 11 were in Ohio County, 10 were in Hancock County, nine were in Webster County and three were in Union County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County and an Ohio County resident.

The district is now reporting an average of 25 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,624 cases, 396 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,561 cases, 102 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,862 cases, 170 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,968 cases, 53 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,612 cases, 55 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,290 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,416 cases, 26 deaths

