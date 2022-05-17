Gibson Co. Community Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to 5 non-profits

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Community Foundation awarded $100,000 through it’s “For Good, For Families” grant program.

That money was given to five Gibson Co. non-profit organizations on Tuesday.

Leaders say they focused the money to go towards educating the public about generational poverty. They also focused on providing training to educators on classroom strategies for working with at-risk youth.

The foundation says the grant money was split among the five organizations as follows:

- $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Gibson County: to establish The Partner Family Education Project

which will provide educational opportunities for families in “good standing” with Gibson County Habitat for

Humanity.

- $28,000 to The Isaiah 1:17 Project: to support the F3 program which provides support to foster families

in the first 1-3 years of service when they are most vulnerable.

- $15,500 to The Arc of Southwest Indiana: for a new multipurpose training facility to be utilized by the

Raising the Bar Program which creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

- $30,000 to Youth First, Inc.: to provide funding for six youth First Social Workers in 13 Gibson County.

- $6,500 to Princeton Public Library: to purchase three Tower Gardens and the necessary equipment

to be utilized specifically at the Princeton Public Library to provide community organizations with

multigenerational programs and opportunities to grow fruits and vegetables.

