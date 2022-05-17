Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville residents will soon have a new place to satisfy their acai bowl craving.

Utah-based Bowlify Superfoods says on Facebook they’re opening a new location in Evansville.

According to their social media, the restaurant makes acai bowls, smoothies and more.

No word yet on when the new store will open here.

They opened their first location in Richfield, Utah last year.

