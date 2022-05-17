Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville residents will soon have a new place to satisfy their acai bowl craving.

Utah-based Bowlify Superfoods says on Facebook they’re opening a new location in Evansville.

According to their social media, the restaurant makes acai bowls, smoothies and more.

No word yet on when the new store will open here.

They opened their first location in Richfield, Utah last year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Burton Henley
Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say
Suspect with federal warrant arrested
Suspect with federal warrant arrested

Latest News

Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court.
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday
Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday