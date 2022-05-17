Birthday Club
Bell Bank finalizes plans to open mortgage servicing center in Owensboro, officials say

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bell Bank has finalized a lease of a building in downtown Owensboro to house its new mortgage servicing center, according to company officials.

They will be located at 234 Frederica Street.

Officials with Bell Bank said they would still move forward with plans to open the servicing center in the Owensboro area after the initial lease with the Alorica building was terminated.

In April, Bell officials say they completed an amended lease agreement for 234 Frederica Street with OWB Downtown, LLC.

Company leaders say they expect to hire 37 employees during the first year of operation of its mortgage servicing center, growing its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026.

The company has Owensboro openings posted here.

