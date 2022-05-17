14 Sports catches up with Kent Benson on the state of the Hoosiers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame hosted their induction ceremony in Evansville this weekend. One inductee in attendance still has ties to his alma mater.

The legendary IU Hoosier Kent Benson won a national championship with the IU basketball program in 1976, and was the first pick in the ‘77 NBA draft. So, when he was a senior, IU’s current head coach Mike Woodson was a freshman.

Benson sat down with 14 Sports to reminisce about his time playing for the Hoosiers under Coach Bobby Knight and talk about the state of the program under Woodson.

“It’s about time they hired an IU basketball player. There couldn’t be anybody more worthy or could do a great job than Mike Woodson. It’s going to take some time to build his team, but there’s no doubt he knows how to win, he knows how to get the best talents and abilities, so my hat goes off to Indiana University for finally making that decision after twenty long years, and Hoosier Nation is going to see some great basketball,” Benson says.

