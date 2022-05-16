Warm and sunny tomorrow, storms possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful, sunny day across the Tri-State, but we are tracking storm chances for the second half of the week.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, but that still makes this the coolest day we have had in about a week. Tonight will be clear, calm and comfortably cool. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Clouds start to move back in late Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a few showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night.

It looks like our best chance of rain will be Wednesday morning. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible. Our entire region is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms Wednesday, which is a level out of out five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Another round of isolated to scattered rain may bubble up overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but I do not expect severe storms from that system. By Thursday afternoon, our skies will turn mostly sunny again with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and the hottest day of the week as temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. However, a cold front will move in from the west overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. That will bring us another chance of showers and storms. While it is too early to talk details, it is possible some of those storms could be on the strong side. Behind that cold front, our skies will clear and high temperatures will drop back into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.