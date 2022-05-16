Vegas Aces sign Princeton native Jackie Young to contract extension

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Las Vegas Aces general manager, Natalie Williams announced Sunday that the team signed Jackie Young to a contract extension.

The Princeton, Indiana native has spent four years as a guard with the Aces.

Williams says she is very excited to have Young.

“We are extremely excited to announce that Jackie has re-signed with the Aces!” said Williams. “She is a true professional, and a beast of a defender who is constantly proving that she is one of the premier guards in the league.”

According to a press release, this year, the former WNBA All-Rookie performer ranks eighth in the league in scoring (17.8 ppg), 14th in assists (3.8), 17th in steals (1.5), fifth in FG percentage (55.6%), 23rd in free throw percentage (85.7%) and sixth in minutes played (33.8 mpg).

They say the Aces have advanced to the playoffs in each of Young’s three WNBA seasons breaking a streak of five straight years with making the postseason in Young’s rookie campaign. Two of those saw the Aces advance to the WNBA Semifinals, while the 2020 team made its way to the WNBA Finals.

