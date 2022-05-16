USI softball rallies with backs against the wall to capture NCAA regional title

Birthday Club
Eagles won four straight elimination games to advance
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was quite the weekend for the University of Southern Indiana softball team, as the Screaming Eagles defied the odds to win the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship.

After losing the opening round game to Saginaw Valley, USI (47-11) battled back to win two games in the loser’s bracket, and then redeemed their previous loss by beating the Cardinals twice on Saturday to secure the regional title.

After a flat performance on Thursday, the Eagles’ bats caught serious fire those next four games, and their pitching and defense were top-notch as well.

“We just made like small adjustments from Thursday too. Whatever you put towards us, we’re able to work with it,” USI freshman pitcher Josie Newman said. “We have a lot of faith in each other. We’re family, and we have this family bond, so we just trust each other. Our offense is insane, once you get us going, they’re no stopping us.”

“They were prepared, they worked really hard and when we were down by a run, we didn’t give up. We’ve just been really resilient all season,” USI softball head coach Sue Kunkle said. “Hey what do we have to lose? We’ve already had a wonderful season, so it’s kind of like just go out and play. Have fun, enjoy the memories we’re making, because that’s what these are – amazing memories.”

USI will now take on Grand Valley State in a best-of-three series in the NCAA Super Regional.

Game one is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

