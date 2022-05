EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -14 News was on scene as U.S. Marshalls arrested a man on Forest Avenue in Evansville.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say he had a federal warrant and was believed to be armed.

EPD and Indiana State Police also assisted in the arrest.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name or why he was wanted.

