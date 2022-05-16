Police: 14-yr-old facing charge in Sunday shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a reported shooting in Owensboro Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and Crabtree Avenue for a firearm discharge just after 2 p.m.

Police say they found that a juvenile on a moped was shot at by another juvenile.

Detectives say they investigated and determined the suspect was a 14-year-old boy.

He was charged with one count of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The teenager was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

